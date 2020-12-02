JMP Securities Increases PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $75.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $472,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,650 shares of company stock worth $19,022,236 over the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

