JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 130,396 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of IQVIA worth $64,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 984.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 417,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,316,000 after purchasing an additional 401,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,199,000 after purchasing an additional 379,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 188.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

