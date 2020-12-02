JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,760,478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $74,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

