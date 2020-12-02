JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.98% of Fox Factory worth $60,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at $28,154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4,239.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $10,904,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

