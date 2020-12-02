JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $62.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,238 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.85% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $62,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 554,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

