JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $74.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 12.77% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $74,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $107.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09.

