JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $364.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

