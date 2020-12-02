JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Agilent Technologies worth $67,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,898,000 after buying an additional 526,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,477,000 after buying an additional 63,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,229,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,318 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

