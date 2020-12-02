JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $64,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.