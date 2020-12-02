JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 248.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.43% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $63,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

