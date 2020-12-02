JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Aptiv worth $73,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $417,295,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.