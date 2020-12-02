JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 153,620 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $71,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Dollar General by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.68.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,439 shares of company stock worth $10,772,177. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.11 and a 200-day moving average of $199.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

