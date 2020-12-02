KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis Products. It offers online and in-class training services for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants; and human resource and crisis management consulting services.

