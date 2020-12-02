KE (NYSE:BEKE) vs. eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Financial Analysis

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and eXp World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eXp World $979.94 million 3.85 -$9.53 million ($0.15) -359.60

KE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eXp World.

Profitability

This table compares KE and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A eXp World 1.66% 32.54% 16.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KE and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 1 1 0 2.50 eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00

KE presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.37%. eXp World has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.04%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than eXp World.

Summary

eXp World beats KE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also provides VirBELA, a virtual reality software platform focused on education and team development with clients in various industries ranging from government to retail. In addition, it develops eXp World, a cloud campus that provides access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for the real estate agents and employees. Further, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

