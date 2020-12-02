Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,403 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of -262.64 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

