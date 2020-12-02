Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 45 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after buying an additional 876,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,299,000 after buying an additional 373,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.38.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

