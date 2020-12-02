Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $853,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

