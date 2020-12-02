Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $824,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.