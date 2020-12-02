Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $340.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.37 and a 200-day moving average of $308.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.