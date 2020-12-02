KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Shares of SCPL opened at $14.95 on Monday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SciPlay by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 832,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $6,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

