Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.84.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

