Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.62.

KRC opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

