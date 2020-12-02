Kin (KIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.64 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Kin has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $43.64 million and approximately $339,121.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00028125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00160689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00334233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00896133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.