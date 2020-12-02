Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) vs. Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Head-To-Head Review

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Franklin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 2.68 $718.60 million $0.34 21.94 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinross Gold and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.53, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 26.92% 14.20% 8.02% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of -1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

