Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

