Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.90. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter.

KIRK stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $226.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

