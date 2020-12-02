Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 124,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 159.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 260.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,744 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

