Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 184,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 175.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 246,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

