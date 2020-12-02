Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Update

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KGSDF stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Kungsleden AB has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Get Kungsleden AB (publ) alerts:

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.