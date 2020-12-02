L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $191.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

