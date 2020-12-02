La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. La-Z-Boy posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.20. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

