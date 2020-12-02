Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.79.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $288.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.92. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $4,148,165. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

