Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.79.
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $288.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.92. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $4,148,165. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
