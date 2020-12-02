LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,717,000 after acquiring an additional 95,634 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $14,915,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 256.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $200.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.45. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.