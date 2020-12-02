Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.86 million, a P/E ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,431 shares of company stock worth $965,303. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 599,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 427,196 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

