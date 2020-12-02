Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00785854 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,129.14 or 1.01134240 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 701,025,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.