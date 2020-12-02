Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,656,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 378,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,716,000 after buying an additional 68,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Shares of LULU opened at $377.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.69 and its 200-day moving average is $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

