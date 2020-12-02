Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) traded as high as C$10.43 and last traded at C$10.33, with a volume of 1302825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

