Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

MMP stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 210,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

