Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGTA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.24 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.