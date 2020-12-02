Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

MNGPF stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Man Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.12.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

