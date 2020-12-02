Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $1.62 on Friday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

