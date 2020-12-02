ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.71.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52. ManTech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

