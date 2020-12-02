Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.33

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.33 and last traded at C$22.06, with a volume of 2077584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

