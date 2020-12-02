Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.00

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 111.10 ($1.45), with a volume of 20355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.50).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

About Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

