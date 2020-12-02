Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Masco worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Masco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $11,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 376.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

