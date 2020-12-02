Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.61.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

