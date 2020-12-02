Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 10,388 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 627.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $248.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.59 and a 200-day moving average of $250.81. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,567.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,646,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,021 shares of company stock valued at $136,800,260. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

