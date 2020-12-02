Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 549,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

