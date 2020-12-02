Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

