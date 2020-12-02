Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39.

